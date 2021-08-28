Giants LB Ryan Anderson suspended 6 games for PED violation

The New York Giants will have one less roster decision to make come next Tuesday, when they cut their roster down from 80 to 53 players.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson was suspended by the NFL on Saturday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

From an NFL spokesperson:

Ryan Anderson of the New York Giants has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances. He will be able to participate in Sunday’s final preseason game. Anderson will be eligible to return to the Giants’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 18, following the team’s Week 6 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson’s agent has since released a statement:

Anderson, 27, was signed by the Giants as a free agent on March 25 to a one-year, $1.13 million contract. He will still be able to compete in the Giants’ preseason finale on Sunday.

Anderson played his college ball at Alabama and was a second-round pick of the Washington Football Team in the 2017 NFL draft. He was primarily a backup defender and special teamer during his four seasons there.

Anderson’s suspension opens up a roster spot for one of the players on the bubble this weekend, and not necessarily at linebacker. He was not challenging for a starting role this summer.

