Giants LB Ryan Anderson suspended six games

Ryan Anderson pressures Daniel Jones close crop

Giants LB Ryan Anderson, who signed with the team this offseason after four years with Washington, has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances, the team announced on Saturday.

Anderson, who is suspended without pay, is eligible to return to the team on Monday, Oct. 18 after the Giants' Week 6 game.

Anderson appeared in nine games last year for the Football Team. His best season came in 2019, when he played in all 16 games and had four sacks and 14 TFLs.