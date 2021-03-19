Giants, LB Reggie Ragland agree to terms on one-year deal

Doug Rush
·1 min read
A lot of the linebacker options for the New York Giants have gone off the board, but they were able to snag one to help their defense.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants and 27-year-old linebacker Reggie Ragland have agreed to a one-year deal. Josina Anderson adds that Ragland’s deal is worth the veteran’s minimum.

Ragland was initially a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs back in the 2016 NFL Draft; he was with them up until the 2019 season and was on the Super Bowl-winning team that won over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54.

In 2020, Ragland was with the Detroit Lions, playing in 16 games and starting in six of them. He had one sack to go with 52 tackles.

Ragland joins a middle linebacker group that only has Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder in it.

