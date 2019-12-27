Stat change results in $1 million bonus for Giants LB Markus Golden

Many fantasy football players are all too familiar with the incredible power of postgame stat corrections, for better or worse. For one New York Giants player, it was a whole lot better.

Giants linebacker Markus Golden’s bank account got $1 million bigger on Thursday for something he did last Sunday, as a stat change upgraded his half-sack against the Washington Redskins in Week 16 to a full sack, according to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

For Golden, that meant 10 sacks on the season and the triggering of a major contract incentive.

“I earned it,” Golden said, according to ESPN. “If you're rushing the passer, you want to get there. It's a status thing -- 9.5 is a big difference than 10. It feels good to get it down, get it over with and, like I said, be able to put it out for my kids to be able to keep playing, keep fighting.”

Markus Golden has been a huge part of the Giants defense this season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Golden could have very well hit 10 in the Giants final game against the lowly Resdkins offense, but it must be nice to have that kind of certainty.

Golden signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants last offseason after four seasons and 19 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals. The 28-year-old is one of the few players on the Giants who have boosted their earning potential this season, and the team’s first player to reach double-digit sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014.

Thanks to a season in which he has been by far his team’s best pass-rusher, Golden is in line to see a decent payday this offseason. The $1 million might as well be considered an advance.

