Giants LB Kyler Fackrell lands on IR with calf injury, three others off Reserve/COVID list

Kyler Fackrell pick-six vs. Cowboys

The Giants put linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve on Tuesday with a calf injury, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

The first-year Giant, who spent his first five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has 31 tackles and three sacks so far this season. Fackrell also had a 46-yard pick six against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Fackrell suffered the injury on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, the Giants will probably have rookie Carter Coughlin get some more playing time. Coughlin recorded 19 snaps on defense on Sunday, a career-high.



Fackrell will be eligible to return in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium.

The Giants also activated receiver Dante Pettis, offensive lineman Matt Peart, and tight end Kaden Smith from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.