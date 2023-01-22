Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux reflects on standout rookie season, says there will be a 'chip on my shoulder' for next year | Giants News Conference
New York Giants rookie LB made waves in his first season as a pro, immediately making an impact and improving week to week after starting the season on the bench with an injury. While pleased with his rookie season, Thibodeaux told the media that he feels he left some things out on the field, and that he'll be grinding all offseason to get better for 2023.