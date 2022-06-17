Giants LB Justin Hilliard suspended 2 games for PED violation

New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. Hilliard will not be paid for the two games he misses, but he will be able to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games this summer.

Hilliard was claimed off waivers by the Giants last September, playing two games as a rookie. He was originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent but was cut at the end of August.

He only played 15 special teams snaps last season and will be a long shot to make the 53-man roster in 2022.

Hilliard explained what happened that led to the suspension, saying he mistakenly took his partner’s prescription medication instead of his own.