Giants, LB Bobby Okereke agree to four-year, $40 million deal

Jan 8, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have made their first big move of free agency, agreeing Monday to a four-year, $40 million deal with linebacker Bobby Okereke, SNY's Connor Hughes confirmed.

Okereke, 26, was a third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford and played all four of his first NFL seasons with the franchise.

The 6-foot-1, 235 pound LB now figures to be New York's key player in the middle of the defense and fill a void at the position. His new deal includes $22 million guaranteed.



Okereke has improved each year in the NFL with the Colts, from recording 65 solo tackles as a rookie to 72 in 2020, 89 in 2021 and 99 last season. Overall, he has made 420 combined tackles (293 solo), four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions, two sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

In addition to improving year over year, Okereke has played in all 34 games the past two seasons with 33 starts. Coincidentally, his best game of the 2022 season came against his now new team when he made 17 combined tackles (13 solo) with two tackles for loss and one forced fumble against the Giants in Week 16.