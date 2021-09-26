Giants LB Blake Martinez ruled out vs. Falcons with knee injury

Blake Martinez celebrates after interception vs. Washington

Giants LB Blake Martinez had a scary situation come that forced him out of the game on the Falcons' first drive on Sunday with a knee injury.

Trying to make a tackle on Cordarrelle Patterson, Martinez slowed up and it looks like his left knee buckled. He stayed down after hitting the turf and then needed help off the field. He then went to the locker room.

Not to jump to conclusions, but if Martinez did suffer a bad injury on the play, it would be a huge loss for the Giants' defense. He's the captain at the linebacker position and led the team in tackles last year.

Reggie Ragland came in for Martinez once he left the game.

