Giants LB Blake Martinez agrees to pay cut, keeping him with team in 2022

Blake Martinez Treated Image

General manager Joe Schoen and the Giants have found a way to save some money while maintaining a key piece of the defense.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano has confirmed that linebacker Blake Martinez has agreed to take a pay cut to stay with the team, reducing his $8.4 million salary and $14 million cap number.

Vacchiano also reports that Martinez will likely have some incentives worked into his contract as he recovers from last season's injury.





Since signing with the Giants prior to the 2020 season, Martinez has been a valuable piece in the middle of the defense, racking up 174 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in his 19 games with New York.

The biggest issue for Martinez has been his durability, as he played just three games last season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

Martinez becomes the second Giant this week to take a pay cut to stay with the team. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard restructured his contract on Thursday, reducing his salary and cap number while also wiping out the last year of his deal, making him a free agent following the 2022 season.