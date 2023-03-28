Giants’ Lawrence Cager expecting an MVP season out of Daniel Jones

The New York Giants came to a long-term agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones just a few minutes before the franchise tag deadline. The deal received mixed reviews across the league but clearly, the Giants believe in their quarterback moving forward.

The Giants’ weapons were thin last season and that resulted in the team signing or acquiring skill position players like Isaiah Hodgins and Lawrence Cager mid-season.

Cager, who re-signed with the team earlier in the offseason, is a clear supporter of Jones and believes he could have an MVP-caliber year in 2023.

Danny Dimes mvp year too btw… — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) March 27, 2023

Cager, 25, could see a smaller role in the Giants’ offense due to the acquisition of Darren Waller, but he’s got both the size and athleticism required to create some mismatches of his own.

Meanwhile, head coach Brian Daboll made his high expectations known for Jones. Recently re-signed wide receiver Darius Slayton, an avid DJ supporter, said after re-joining the team that any Jones slander will no longer be tolerated.

Jones should improve given the additional weapon around him and another offseason under Daboll and Mike Kafka should only help his performance.

If Jones is going to have an MVP-caliber season, he will have to increase his touchdown total from last year (22 between passing and rushing touchdowns) and the Giants would have to win double-digit games.

