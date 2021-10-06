Giants have laundry list of players on injury report heading into Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Andrew Thomas close shot

The Giants' initial injury report for Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys did not look good in the slightest when it was released.

Here's who did not participate in practice:

- S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)

- WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

- LT Andrew Thomas (foot)

- DL Leonard Williams (knee)

- TE Kaden Smith (knee)

There were also a few Giants that were limited, too:

- RB Saquon Barkley (knee)

- WR Kenny Golladay (groin)

- G Ben Bredeson (hand)

- S Nate Ebner (quad)

That's pretty ominous, but of course, it's early in the week and things can always change as practices continue to get closer to gameday.

The one that stands out the most is Thomas, as some beat reporters watching at practice saw him limping. He's been very good at left tackle to start his sophomore season, and line play in Week 4 was solid all around. So losing someone like him with a formidable defensive front in Dallas would be a huge loss.

Also, Barkley and Golladay being limited is somewhat good to see. However, this is a new injury for Golladay, who dealt with a hip ailment in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. For Barkley, considering his ACL kept him out all last season, seeing "knee" next to his name is never good. But it could also just be recovery and being cautious with him as his role continues to increase each week.

These are all key players for New York and having them healthy is the key in a crucial week following the first win of the season. We'll see how the rest of the week shakes out and which players find themselves still on the list by the time Sunday rolls around.