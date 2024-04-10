Giants land new QB-WR duo in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft is just over two weeks away and experts are beginning to finish their scouting and projections. That includes ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who recently released what will be one of his final mocks of the year.

In it, Kiper has the Minnesota Vikings trading up to No. 5 for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the fourth gunslinger taken over the first five picks.

At No. 6, Kiper projects LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers to the Giants.

The Giants’ pass offense fell apart last season as they finished 30th in the league in yards per dropback (4.9). Sure, most of that was without quarterback Daniel Jones, but he struggled in his six games before his ACL injury too, throwing three times as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes. New York also ranked 30th in yards after the catch (1,601), which showed its need for outside playmakers. Nabers could solve that problem, as he’s ferocious after the catch. He can run any route, creating separation on even the best cornerbacks. This is how the Giants could instantly turn around their offense.

Nabers has become the most common mock to the Giants in recent weeks and seems to be where the team is trending.

But in Round 2, Kiper projects the Giants land a potential Daniel Jones successor following a trade that sends two second-round picks (one in 2024 and one in 2025) to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 33 overall pick.

Enter Michael Penix Jr? Nope. Try Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Surprised? Maybe we shouldn’t be. Daniel Jones is locked in as the Giants’ starter in 2024, but the team could part ways with him next offseason, when his guaranteed money drops. And if general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are down on Jones after a tough 2023 that ended with a torn ACL in November, now is the time to start thinking ahead at the position. Nix started a whopping 61 college games in stints at Auburn and Oregon, throwing for 15,352 total yards. He leveled up in 2023, with 45 touchdown passes and three picks while completing 77.4% of his throws. The question for NFL teams: Do you trust he has enough arm strength to succeed? He was asked to get the ball out quickly and around the line of scrimmage for the Ducks, putting his receivers in a position to make plays after the catch. That’s why I have a Round 2 grade on him. There likely will be a team that falls in love with Nix in this range; why can’t it be the Giants?

The Los Angeles Rams later traded up to No. 37 overall for Penix Jr.

Talk about an underwhelming second round for the Giants.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire