Giants land prime quarterback in PFN’s way-too-early 2025 mock draft

Over the past several years, NFL mock drafts have routinely projected a quarterback to the New York Giants in Round 1. All of those mock drafts have proven inaccurate.

For various reasons, the Giants have remained committed to Daniel Jones as their starter, which was again the case here in 2024 as the team failed to land a quarterback in April’s NFL draft.

That hasn’t stopped analysts and experts from continuing to project a quarterback to the Giants in Round 1, however.

James Fragoza of Pro Football Network was back on the grind last week, mocking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, to the Giants with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Giants are probably one of the teams Deion Sanders was thinking about when he said Shedeur Sanders wouldn’t play for certain franchises. Nevertheless, the Giants need to end the Daniel Jones failed experiment and hand the reins to a QB with effortless mobility, arm talent, and accuracy.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck went off the board one spot earlier to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders burst onto the scene during his first two seasons at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado last year when his father was hired as their head coach. He continued his stellar play there, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions last season.

With another impressive season in 2024, Sanders will lock himself in as a likely top-10 pick in next year’s draft.

Will it be the Giants who come calling?

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire