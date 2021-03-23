Giants land Jaycee Horn, Joseph Ossai in latest PFF mock draft

It’s difficult to predict the first round of the NFL draft, never mind the first three rounds. But that is what our friends over at Pro Football Focus have done.

In their latest mock draft, PFF’s Michael Renner predicts the New York Giants will fortify their defense with their first three picks.

Round 1, Pick 11: Jaycee Horn, cornerback, Virginia Tech

The Giants made the splash of free agency late last week when they inked wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a deal worth more than $18 million a year. That might take them out of the receiver class and into the corner class. They dabbled with Julian Love at outside corner toward the end of last year, but that’s still a question mark. Meanwhile, Horn’s skill set is tailor-made to go one-on-one on the outside.

This was obviously written before the Giants threw a sack of money at Adoree’ Jackson on Monday. Their defensive back room is full and adding Horn would be overkill. The likely pick here now is either an offensive or defensive lineman or a pass rusher.

Round 2, Pick 42 – Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Okay, here’s your pass rusher. Ossai is a highly rated prospect who possesses a nice size/speed/power combination that teams will love. He could be gone by the time the Giants are on the clock here.

Round 3 , Pick 76 – Marvin Wilson, defensive tackle, Florida State

The Giants lost Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and need to find a consistent player to replace him. Not sure if Wilson is that guy but the Giants will likely select a DI in the early rounds. Take your pick.