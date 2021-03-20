Giants land free agent WR Kenny Golladay on four-year, $72 million deal

Detroit Lions Kenny Golladay vs Minnesota Vikings

The Giants have made a splash in free agency, and they landed the biggest fish on the wide receiver market.

Former Lions top WR Kenny Golladay has agreed to join Big Blue on a four- year, $72M deal with $40m guaranteed, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms.

Vacchiano has been reporting for quite some time that the Giants were interested in Golladay, but only at the right price. Since the wide receiver market didn't fully develop as expected -- a lot of that is due to the heap of receivers coming out of college with loads of potential -- the Giants get a No. 1 receiver at a price that doesn't top $20 million.

Golladay does have injury history worth pointing out, as he played just five games last season due to a hip injury that continued to nag him throughout the year. Still, in just five games, Golladay put up 338 yards on 20 receptions (16.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 214-pounder out of Northern Illinois put his name on the map during the 2018 season when he totaled 1,063 yards on 70 catches with five touchdowns. He then became Matt Stafford’s favorite target, tallying 11 scores in 2019 with 1,190 yards on 65 receptions.

Golladay is a vertical threat at all times when he’s on the field, and the Giants have lacked that since Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to Cleveland. His catch range, speed and size all add up to a No. 1 receiver, and that’s what Big Blue believes they’ve found.

What does that mean for the plans at No. 11 in the NFL Draft? The Giants could still take one of the top receiving options if they choose so and they’re available on the draft board. But it isn’t a necessity any longer.

They found their guy in the passing game.

