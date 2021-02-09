Giants land Devonta Smith, two others in latest NFL.com mock draft

NFL mock draft season is in full swing, so brace yourselves for any and all possibilities. Today’s mock is from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and it goes all the way through Round 3.

Here’s who Reuter sees the New York Giants selecting.

Round 1, Pick 11: Devonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama, senior Typically, GM Dave Gettleman would look to improve the front seven with this pick. But Smith’s value is too high to ignore, despite his lean frame. Gettleman’s first-round pick from two years ago, quarterback Daniel Jones, will appreciate the explosive, tough and reliable Smith.

Very few would argue against this pick. Smith is a highly accomplished receiver who would give the Giants a legitimate, much-needed deep threat and playmaker at wide receiver. He would fit in nicely with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton to form a competitive group for Jones to work with. That is, if they choose to throw the ball deep next year.

Round 2, Pick 42: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle, Alabama, redshirt sophomore

This pick makes sense only if the Giants lose Leonard Williams and/or Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency. That is not likely to happen. They will try to keep both and the odds of them letting both players walk is a longshot. That being said, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Barmore would be a satisfactory replacement. Let’s not forget he was the defensive MVP of this year’s National Championship Game.

Round 3, Pick 76: Creed Humphrey, center, Oklahoma, redshirt junior

The Giants went through great pains to train Nick Gates up at center last year and may not want to abandon that plan which would make this pick nonsensical. Then, that may not matter with a player of Humphrey’s caliber staring them in the face. He was two-time first team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.

Overall, this draft isn’t a bad one. The Giants get what they need in an offensive playmaker and a stud for each side of ball in the trenches. That would allow them to several things. They can let Tomlinson walk, cut Nate Solder and Golden Tate and perhaps even Kevin Zeitler (although I’m personally against that one) to free up cap space.

Related