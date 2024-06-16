Giants land Daniel Jones replacement in PFN’s latest 2025 mock draft

The “replace Daniel Jones” bandwagon continues to gain momentum even during the NFL’s dead period. Between New York Giants fans and analysts, the horse has been beaten so badly it’s just dust at this point.

But that’s not going to stop the anti-DJ crowd from pressing forward, which is exactly what Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network did in his recent 2025 NFL mock draft, where he has the Giants replacing Jones at No. 6 overall.

6) New York Giants: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia The New York Giants‘ Daniel Jones experiment is officially over in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, as the franchise moves on to Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. The Georgia juggernaut averaged over nine yards per pass attempt in his first season as a starter, proving he has the arm talent to power a new era of Giants football as a potential top-10 pick.

Eventually, no matter how it gets there, the Jones era will end and someone will finally be correct in their replacement theory. Will that be next year? And will it be Carson Beck who replaces him?

The reality is, it’s entirely too early to tell. The Giants have an out in Jones’ contract after the 2024 regular season but that’s an avenue they’ll pursue only if he doesn’t revert back to his 2022 form.

Then there’s draft seeding. Are the Giants going to be picking top-10 in the 2025 NFL draft? And if they are, will it be high enough for Beck? And will Beck even warrant that selection next April?

These way-too-soon mock drafts are a fun exercise but there are far too many variables to take any of them seriously.

