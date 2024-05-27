Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr. leaves game with injury

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A banged-up San Francisco Giants team may have lost another key piece in Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., off to a red-hot start in 2024, left the game in the fifth inning after an awkward slide into second base. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Wade has a hamstring strain and is expected to go on the Injured List. He will get an MRI on Tuesday.

The injury happened as Wade, 30, was legging out his sixth double of the year. He limped off the field with his arm around a Giants trainer.

Wade, nicknamed “Late Night LaMonte” for his clutch heroics in 2021, provided immense value for the Giants with his on-base skills — his .472 on-base percentage is the best among MLB hitters with at least 160 plate appearances. He entered the game hitting .333 on the season.

Wade will be the 12th Giant on the Injured List.. Starting outfielders Michael Conforto and Jung Hoo Lee, shortstop Nick Ahmed and pitchers Keaton Winn and Robbie Ray are among the Giants currently sidelined. Reigning Cy Young award winner Blake Snell returned from injury for Monday’s game.

San Francisco entered Monday’s game with a 27-27 record, placing them in a tie for one of the National League’s Wild Card spots.

