Giants know they ‘can’t sleep on’ Colts QB Nick Foles

The New York Giants will take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in the most important game the organization has played in six years.

For the Colts, it will be Nick Foles under center as opposed to Matt Ryan or Sam Ehlinger. And despite Foles’ three-interception performance in Week 16, the Giants know better than to overlook the former Super Bowl MVP.

“We all know what Nick Foles is capable of and you have to be prepared for that. He’s a guy who’s been there, who has accomplished great things. He’s a guy you can’t sleep on quite frankly. He has experience that you need to be on your a-game for sure,” safety Julian Love told reporters.

Not only does Foles have big-game experience, but he’s also strung together quality stretches throughout his career. He led the NFL in passer rating in 2013 en route to the Pro Bowl.

And Foles has been nearly flawless against the Giants. He’s posted a 3-0 career record while throwing for 682 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Giants may be 4.5-point favorites opening the week, but this game is anything but a cakewalk. They’ll have to be prepared for a four-quarter battle against a quarterback they’ve never beaten.

