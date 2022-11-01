Giants know they need a receiver, but they were right to stand pat at NFL trade deadline

Joe Schoen treated image, at Giants podium in grey suit with blue background

The Giants need a receiver. You needn't watch much more than a quarter of any of their games to piece that one together. Injuries have hurt them, as has continued lackluster return from those they invested significant resources in.

Tuesday’s trade deadline presented general manager Joe Schoen an opportunity to address said offense’s biggest weakness.

He chose not to.

Because he couldn’t afford to.

There were certainly more than a few receivers available for teams who wanted them. The Steelers sent Chase Claypool to the Bears. The Texans and Broncos let it be known they were willing to do the same with Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy. Even the Jets were willing to part with Elijah Moore if a team was willing to meet their asking price (it was steep).

Any one of those players would instantly jump to the top of the Giants’ depth chart and elevate their offense. They’d be a welcomed addition. Schoen, instead, sat back. And it was the smart move.

It would be silly to discredit the Giants' 6-2 start. They’ve exceeded all expectations to this point in large part for the feisty and tough mentality Brian Daboll has worked to instill in his players. While the Giants seem destined for the postseason, though, they are still far — very far — from a legitimate title contender. A quick glance over this roster shows the many holes Schoen needs to fill.



Receiver is certainly a need. But so too is the interior of the offensive line. What happens if running back Saquon Barkley leaves in free agency? Now the Giants would need a running back. The future at quarterback is murky, too, with Daniel Jones in the final year of his contract.

Defensively, the Giants must shore up the secondary and linebacker positions. The interior defensive line would need bodies, too, if they choose to move on from lineman Leonard Williams — freeing $12 million.

Basically, the Giants don’t have the luxury of packaging multiple draft picks for players because they need all their draft picks to round out their roster in the coming years.

There’s also this little caveat: They don’t have the money.

Ex-GM Dave Gettleman didn’t just hand Schoen a roster void of talent, but virtually no cash to acquire playmakers. The Giants have just $2.9 million in salary cap space right now, per OverTheCap.com. They’d need to absorb the base salary of whatever player they were to acquire. That’s a challenge considering the money they need to keep reserved for injuries.

These two reasons limited what Schoen was able to do at the deadline. Basically, he couldn’t do anything.

The Giants aren’t ignorant of their need for a receiver.

They just have to wait until the draft and free agency this offseason to address it.