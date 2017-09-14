Giants kicker watched birth of first child on FaceTime, then debuted in NFL

For most of the New York Giants, last Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys was as forgettable as they come. For kicker Aldrick Rosas, though, it was part of one of the greatest days of his life.

Rosas was slated to make his debut for New York on Sunday, then fly to Sacramento on Monday for the birth of his first child. Rosas’s girlfriend, Tiffany Lopez, was slated to be induced on Monday, but went into unexpected labor on Saturday night.

So Rosas went to the room of long-snapper Zak DeOssie to share the good news, and ended up watching his daughter’s birth by FaceTime from about 11 p.m. Central Time Saturday night until 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, when Karsyn Isabella Rosas finally arrived.

“I got to be there,” Rosas said on Wednesday. “It was a little grainy, but it was good to kind of be there in support. It was an amazing feeling.”

A few hours later, he hit another life goal: kicking a field goal in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game, the Giants’ only points in the loss. Afterward, he flew with Giants co-owner Steve Tisch on a private plane from Texas to Sacramento to see his little girl.

“What a day, right? I’m never going to forget it,” Rosas said. “I guess it was the best day I can have.”

Aldrick Rosas' girlfriend had given birth to their first child early on the morning of his NFL debut.

