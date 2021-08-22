Giants kicker Ryan Santoso drawing trade interest from other teams: report

Giants kicker Ryan Santoso

Giants backup kicker Ryan Santoso has been drawing significant trade interest from teams around the league, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Santoso has proven his skill in training camp and with Graham Gano as the starter, he could be dealt as the season gets closer, per Rapoport.

In the first preseason game against the Jets, Santoso went 1-for-1 on extra point attempts.



The 25-year-old from the University of Minnesota was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was waived on Sept. 1, 2018. He then spent time with the Lions in the offseason, and did a brief stint with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL, before signing with the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 27, 2019. Santoso kicked off in three games for the Titans, recording nine touchbacks in 17 kickoffs.

He signed to the Giants practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020, and was elevated to the active roster for two games. The kicker signed a reserve/futures contract with the team on Jan. 26.