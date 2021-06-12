Giants' Kevin Gausman sets wonderful, random base hit milestone

Gausman sets random milestone with base hit in Giants' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Gausman got his fifth hit of the 2021 season Saturday, by far outpacing the rest of the Giants' starting pitchers.

Given that he has just 24 at-bats on the season, it's surprising to say the least that Gausman made some history with his base knock the other way.

Coming into today, Colorado-born players had combined for 9,999 big-league hits. Kevin Gausman, a Centennial, CO native, has logged number 10,000. https://t.co/yfeKJAFMl0 — David Laurila (@DavidLaurilaQA) June 12, 2021

Gausman played his high school baseball in Aurora, Colo. before attending Louisiana State University for his college career.

Of those 10,000 career hits by players born in the Centennial State, Gausman has just six. But that sixth one came at just the right time.

Gausman took his first loss of the season on the mound Saturday, however, as the Giants mustered just five hits and fell to the Washington Nationals 2-0 in the first leg of a doubleheader.

Given how well the ace has pitched for the Giants so far this season, he likely will be returning to his home state for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game next month at Coors Field.

