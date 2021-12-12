Giants' Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard expected to play vs. Chargers

Sterling Shepard close up

The Giants will not only have one, but two key wide receivers on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard are both expected to play at SoFi Stadium in LA, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is a huge development for Big Blue, who will already be without Kadarius Toney for another game as he deals with an oblique injury.

Golladay may have played through his rib injury he suffered during the MIami Dolphins contest last week, but the injury report had him listed as questionable heading into this one. He was a limited practice participant for most of the week, but he seems ready to take on the Bolts.

And that's big for the Giants to have their top dog out on the field. Before getting hurt in Miami, Golladay was on a nice start with backup QB Mike Glennon, who is set to start in this one again with Daniel Jones dealing with his neck injury.

As for Shepard, he's certainly happy to strap on pads again and get back out on the field for the first time since Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. He's been trying to get through a quad injury that's kept him out four games now.

But the veteran wideout is back in the saddle and the Giants could use his reliable hands and route-running to the passing game.

It'll be a tough battle going against Justin Herbert and the potent Chargers offense, where points are expected to come in bunches. Needing to match that energy, Golladay and Shepard in the lineup will give Glennon loads of options to hopefully get an anemic Giants offense going.