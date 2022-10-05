Giants’ Kenny Golladay has sprained MCL, will miss London game

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury. Head coach Brian Daboll indicated that he could miss some time and on Wednesday that was confirmed.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Golladay suffered a sprained MCL and will not travel with the team to London to take on the Green Bay Packers.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the #Bears and is not expected to make the trip to London, source said. A short-handed position group gets even more short-handed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract last offseason, has been underwhelming for the Giants. He struggled throughout the 2021 season, dealing with a few injuries, and finished the year without a touchdown reception.

Those struggles have carried over into this season where Golladay has just two receptions for 22 yards and no touchdowns. He’s also seen an overall decrease in his role and had previously vented some frustration over it, refusing to rule out a potential trade request.

