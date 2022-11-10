Giants’ Kenny Golladay returning with a positive, motivated attitude

So far into Kenny Golladay’s New York Giants career, he has left plenty to be desired on the field. In fact, his production to this point puts him in a category as one of the worst Giants free agent signings of all-time.

After a questionable snap count in Week 1, Golladay was visibly upset by his lack of playing time. At one point, he even left the door open to demanding a trade but since then, something has changed.

Now Golladay returns to the Giants after a stint on the sideline due to injury, and he’s bringing a whole new attitude with him.

Following the trade which sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City, Golladay was clear he wanted to be a part of the Giants’ success. Now, as he is set to return for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, Golladay has a new mindset.

“Really excited. Definitely a smile on my face when I’m out there with the guys,” Golladay said of his return to practice. “It’s just a lot of energy going around this facility, period, and you can’t beat that.”

More than anything else, Golladay is excited to get back onto the field and help his teammates.

“I’m really not trying to prove anything to the coaches. Really, I’m out here playing for my guys and these people in the locker room. Of course, I’ve got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time, I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period,” he said.

Following Week 1, it was tough to imagine that Golladay wanted to be with the Giants. However, he’s not clearly motivated and determined to help the team win. And with Sterling Shepard out and Kadarius Toney gone, the Giants need Golladay more than ever.

