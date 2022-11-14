Giants’ Kenny Golladay lacks answers as disastrous season continues

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay returned from a knee injury on Sunday and was expected to play a “significant role” against the Houston Texans.

That did not happen.

Golladay took just 26 offensive snaps and was benched in the second half after failing to secure either of his first two targets. One hit him right between the numbers and fell to the ground, while the other appeared to be slightly out of reach.

“We had a naked over to the left. I left it too far out in front of him, I got to stick that ball on him, for sure. I got to do a better job getting him the ball in some situations and making sure I’m accurate when I get it to him,” quarterback Daniel Jones said of the first incompletion.

After the second incompletion — a clear drop — head coach Brian Daboll swiftly pulled the plug. They instead called on Isaiah Hodgins, who recently joined the Giants as a waiver claim.

“We just decided to play Isaiah. It’s as simple as that,” Daboll said. “And I thought Isaiah did a good job being here for a couple of days. Coming in, making a couple good plays, knowing what to do, being where he’s supposed to be. Credit to him for the short amount of time he was here. So, I’m glad we have him.”

A clearly frustrated Golladay, who has just two catches all season and was booed off the field by the MetLife Stadium crowd on Sunday, has few answers.

“It’s tough,” Golladay said, via the New York Post. “I’m going to keep pushing through, though.”

Golladay seemed to have a more positive attitude coming into the game. He was motivated by the team’s success and seemed genuinely anxious to contribute. But after being benched, that positivity appeared to evaporate.

“It really doesn’t matter,” Golladay said when asked about being benched. “I’m going to keep that comment to myself.”

The added frustration for Golladay is that he feels like he can still be the same dominant player he was in Detroit.

“Me knowing the type of player I can be and what I want to put out there on the field, and what’s been going on this year,” Golladay said, “that’s the hard part.”

The one-time Pro Bowl receiver will have another opportunity to win his coaches and teammates over in practice this week. And perhaps a matchup with his former team will be just what the doctor ordered.

