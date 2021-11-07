Giants' Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney active for Sunday's game against Raiders

Golladay breaking tackle against ATL in home game blue jersey

It looks like things on the injury front are finally going the Giants' way.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney will both be suiting up for Big Blue when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Golladay injured his knee against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and has not played since. He was limited in practice this past week, but had always aimed to return this week - however, he needed his body to react positively to consecutive days of work.



It seems like that has happened, and all pregame work went well.

Toney injured his thumb on Monday night in Kansas City against the Chiefs, and he's been questionable all week, but his outlook had always been a bit more positive.

Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason to be the Giants' top playmaker, so the Giants could certainly use him on the field, especially with Sterling Shepard missing a fourth game with a quad injury.