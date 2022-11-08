Giants’ Kenny Golladay expected to return vs. Texans

The New York Giants did not acquire any additional wide receiver talent at the NFL trade deadline, but did ship Kadarius Toney off the Kansas City Chiefs.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll labeled that move one that was “in the best interest” of the organization.

Unfortunately for quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, that left them holding the bag. They’ve been the only consistent producers on the offensive side of the ball and desperately need more help.

The good news is that one potential reinforcement is on the way.

Head coach Brian Daboll informed the media on Tuesday that wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has missed the last four games with a sprained MCL, is likely to return against the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Golladay returned to practice (limited) and could provide the Giants with a solid weapon despite his lackluster Giants tenure so far.

Shortly after the Toney trade, the veteran receiver expressed a desire to not only remain in New York, but to come back strong and help a 6-2 team reach the playoffs.

“Oh man, I want to be a part of it big time. I’m trying everything to get back out there,” Golladay said in late October. “I’ve never even been a part of a team that’s gone 6-1. I’m trying to do everything to get back out there.

“I get jealous of the guys. In a good way, though. It motivates me even more to get out there with them just so I can put my little stamp on the game. However that comes — if it’s in the blocking area, if it’s in the pass catching — that’s the part I get jealous about. Just seeing the guys out there having fun with it.”

Golladay has been a massive disappointment so far, but he still has time to turn things around. And the fact that he injured himself while blocking downfield should endear him to fans.

The Giants have a desperate need at wide receiver and if Golladay can produce at even a fraction of his potential, it will serve the team well. And right now, everyone should be rooting for him — he’s their only hope.

