Giants’ Kenny Golladay, Evan Neal among 6 out vs. Seahawks

The New York Giants will travel to Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, and hope to come away with a win as they enter the bye. But an overwhelming number of injuries may factor into those plans.

Big Blue has been able to overcome most of their injuries en route to a 6-1 record, but Week 8 may represent the most-injured they’ve been thus far. But Seattle is not exactly the epitome of health, either.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Seahawks can be found below:

Giants Injury Report

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Out: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee), OL Ben Bredeson (knee)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: OL Tyre Phillips (toe), DB Jason Pinnock (foot), DL Leonard Williams (elbow)

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire