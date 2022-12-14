Giants work out Kenjon Barner, other returners

The New York Giants hosted a small group of return men for a tryout on Tuesday in East Rutherford, including former sixth-round pick Kenjon Barner.

The 33-yard-old Barner was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2013. Since then, he’s become quite the journeyman, making stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and, most recently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barner has also been a part of three Super Bowl teams — the Eagles, Patriots and Buccaneers.

In 76 career games, he’s rushed for 416 yards and three touchdowns, while hauling in 28 receptions for 152 yards. He’s also returned 91 punts for 677 yards and one touchdown, and 55 kickoffs for 1,291 yards.

In addition to Barner, the Giants also worked out wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Chester Rogers. Both were undrafted free agents in 2016 who have made a living as reserves and return men.

None of the three were immediately signed by the Giants, but a deal for one could come later this week.

Related

Giants' Andrew Thomas gearing up for matchup with Chase Young Giants' Brandon Brown attending NFL's front office accelerator program Giants' Brian Daboll: Daniel Jones has done a nice job, makes right decisions

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 15

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire