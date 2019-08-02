SAN FRANCISCO -- After the acquisition of Scooter Gennett, Joe Panik said he was told to go day-to-day and the Giants would give him more info about his status on Friday. When the flurry of moves came, Panik survived.

The Giants activated Gennett and called up outfielder Steven Duggar before Friday's game at Coors Field, sending Dereck Rodriguez back to Triple-A Sacramento and designating outfielder/first baseman Tyler Austin for assignment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For now, the Giants will carry Panik and Gennett, who both hit from the left side and primarily play second base, along with Donovan Solano, who is right-handed and has a bit more positional versatility.

The situation could change in a day or two, but the Giants opted to fill a need Friday. Duggar can give a break to Kevin Pillar, who has been out there just about every inning in center field and hit the wall hard Thursday while trying to prevent a home run.

[RELATED: Giants have a ton of roster flexibility after deadline deals]

The casualty was Austin, one of Farhan Zaidi's first success stories this season. He was a revelation early on as a pinch-hitter and lefty-masher, but the last couple of months have been a struggle. Austin is batting just .187 and was 4-for-24 in July with one homer. With Austin Slater on the big league roster and newly acquired Jaylin Davis in Triple-A, Austin was in trouble.

Giants keep Joe Panik, DFA Tyler Austin with Scooter Gennett activated originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area