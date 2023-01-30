Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux sparks Twitter beef with 49ers jab

New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is quickly becoming a lightning rod.

From his snow angel celebrations on the field to some of his commentary, Thibodeaux seems to rub some the wrong way. That played out again on Sunday night when Thibs took aim at the San Francisco 49ers on Twitter.

Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs😂😂😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 29, 2023

At the time of the tweet, the 49ers were taking it on the chin from the Philadelphia Eagles. They ultimately fell, 31-7, which sent Philly to the Super Bowl.

After catching wind of Thibodeaux’s tweet, retired 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley returned fire on the rookie. Things took off from there.

Who are you bro… https://t.co/ZKOpFDOGQM — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 30, 2023

Enough for u to respond. Congrats on your 4 sacks this year tho. that’s huge. Unbelievable numbers. https://t.co/nk3xNU1qCJ — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 30, 2023

The exchange eventually led retired Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes to chime in. He, too, took aim at Staley in an attempt to deflect some of the hate away from Thibodeaux.

Ur a kicker https://t.co/MyJU5g3XmT — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 30, 2023

Tynes, of course, kicked the Giants by the 49ers in the 2011 NFC Championship Game.

For Thibodeaux, this wasn’t even his first “who are you” moment of the year. He had previously taken aim at Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday in much the same way.

The rookie then defended himself on Twitter.

Idc how famous you think you are if I don’t know you….I don’t know you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 30, 2023

😂😂😂😂old people need to leave me alone https://t.co/obOa4kc6uL — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 30, 2023

If nothing else, Thibodeaux certainly knows how to stir the pot.

