Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux sets sights on Michael Strahan’s sack record

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had a breakout season in 2023, racking up double-digit sacks in his sophomore campaign.

Thibodeaux, who hopes to build off the progression of his first two years, spoke to the media Thursday and started his time at the podium with an unprovoked ambitious statement:

“In case y’all wondering, I’m going for the record, so don’t ask,” he said. Every year I’m here, I’m going for Michael Strahan’s record.”

Of course, the 2022 No. 5 overall pick is referring to Strahan’s single-season sack record. The Hall of Famer set the record in 2001 and it had not been touched until 2021 when Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt tied it.

Strahan was mentoring Thibodeaux before he was drafted, and that mentorship only grew when he was drafted by Strahan’s former team.

The record is slightly more attainable now since the regular season was extended to 17 games in 2021, when Watt tied it. It’s worth mentioning Watt played just 15 games that season. With the league seeking an 18-game schedule soon, the record is bound to be broken eventually.

Although Strahan would likely prefer to continue to hold the record, he would love for Thibodeaux to be the one to break it and have it stay with the Giants.

Certainly, Thibodeaux has a long way to go, but with the addition of Brian Burns, the Giants could have one of the best defensive lines in the league and sacks may be a bit easier to come by for the Oregon product.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire