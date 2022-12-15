Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘Prime time likes me’

The New York Giants are excited to finally have their bookend pass-rushing outside linebackers — Azeez Ojulari and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux — on the field at the same time.

The two have played just four games together and the hope is the duo can generate a much-needed pass rush and lead the Giants to the playoffs over the next four weeks.

“I’d definitely say being back on the field together with Azeez has been big,” Thibodeaux said on Wednesday. “He’s a great ball player and just being able to put those things together has been everything. Now going into this next game, being able to really sharpen our tools and go make plays.”

This week, the Giants play the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in a matchup between two 7-5-1 teams fighting for the final playoff berths in the NFC. Thibodeaux is ready for the spotlight.

“Prime time likes me. Y’all can use that one,” he said. “Prime time is always a great time to go out there and play. There’s always a say about who’s the best and who can do this and who can do that. One thing that never deceives you is your eyes, being able to see it. Having all the fans watching, that would be fun.”

Thibodeaux is familiar with the Commanders, having played them just two weeks ago — a 20-20 tie that many felt the Giants should have won.

In that game, the rookie had five total tackles and a sack of quarterback Taylor Heinecke. Ojulari also had a sack in that game and then added two more last week against the Eagles.

Many believe Thibodeaux’s game is rising. His statistics are deceivingly low as he has been the victim of many a uncalled holding penalty. He knows as a rookie he can’t plead his case to the officials too much, so he’ll have to find a way past this dilemma.

“I try not to focus too much on the holding penalties because either they’re going to throw them or they’re not. Either way, I’ve still got to try to make a play or try to be a help to my team,” he said.

The Giants need the No. 5 overall pick to overcome and be their hammer on defense. If he and Ojulari can do that, the Giants just might end themselves in the postseason next month.

“We’re not even getting in over our heads about this game. We realize what helped us win those first seven games is what’s going to help us continue to win. We’ve just got to get back to that, get back to playing, and showing our swagger and showing our personality. I think it’s going to be fun,” Thibodeaux said.

