Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Pro Football Writers of America are in the midst of releasing their year-end awards. Already we’ve seen nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and running back Saquon Barkley named to the All-NFC Team but more honors are coming in.

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has also been named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Thibodeaux joins a very stacked and impressive rookie defense.

The All-Rooke defense consists of defensive linemen Jordan Davis (Philadelphia Eagles), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), George Karlaftis (Kansas City Chiefs) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants), linebackers Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville Jaguars), Malcolm Rodriguez (Detroit) and Quay Walker (Green Bay Packers), Gardner and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen at cornerback and Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton and the Houston Texans’ Jalen Pitre at safety.

In 14 games this past season, Thibodeaux recorded 49 tackles (six for a loss), 13 QB hits, 4.0 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, and one touchdown.

Perhaps most impressively, Thibodeaux demonstrated a field awareness that usually takes rookies a year or two to acquire. Despite the low sack totals, his development is well ahead of schedule.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire