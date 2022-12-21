Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Thibodeaux had a breakout performance in the national spotlight against the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. The Oregon product finished the night with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery for a touchdown on the same play in the second quarter.

Thibodeaux’s first pro season got off to a slower start due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason, but he’s recorded 3.0 sacks in 12 games, totaling 38 tackles, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.