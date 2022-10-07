Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux would love first sack to come vs. Aaron Rodgers

New York Giants rookie edge rusher/linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is not off to the greatest of starts. As the Giants head into their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers in London this Sunday, Thibodeaux is still seeking his first NFL sack.

If Thibodeaux does get that sack this Sunday, it will come against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

“Obviously he’s a great player,” Thibodeaux told reporters on Thursday. “He’s probably one of the G.O.A.T.’s in my era. I would say he’s a playmaker. I’m just going to have to stick to my keys, stick to my fundamentals, and trust my eyes.”

Green Bay is allowing 2.3 sacks per game this season but have tightened things up the past two weeks, giving up just one sack over the past two games.

It hasn’t helped that Thibodeaux missed the Giants’ first two games with a knee injury. He has slowly been getting ramped up but also points out that the Giants played against mobile quarterbacks the past two games and his sack opportunities were limited.

Against the 38-year-old Rodgers, Thibodeaux believes his chances are fairly good.

“Yeah, you know it’s time,” he said. “I feel like it’s overdue and hopefully the time comes, God willing, on Sunday. . . For me, I would feel the best getting it because it’s in London and it will be an international game. I think that will be cool. When I go against an opponent, I try to just keep that mindset as a nameless, faceless opponent.”

The Giants are actually relying on Thibodeaux to get things goings especially with teammate Azeez Ojulari out this week.

