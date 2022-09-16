Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers

The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow.

Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The news was far more uncertain for edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf). They were limited throughout the week but each run the risk of missing their second consecutive game on Sunday.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Panthers can be found below:

Giants Injury Report

Out: CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring), S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder), CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

Doubtful: OLB Azeez Ojulari (Calf), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee)

Questionable: WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

Panthers Injury Report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: LB Brandon Smith (Thigh)

Questionable: WR Shi Smith (Groin)

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire