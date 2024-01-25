Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on Daniel Jones extension: Saquon Barkley 'should've got paid first'

The Giants’ decision to extend quarterback Daniel Jones last offseason rather than star running back Saquon Barkley was Big Blue’s biggest storyline heading into the 2023-24 season.

Jones, of course, received a new four-year, $160 million deal, and Barkley was forced to play under the one-year franchise tag after a long offseason of tense back-and-forth negotiations.

Pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux gave his opinion on the matter on the latest episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero, which aired on Thursday morning.

While Thibodeaux has full faith in Jones as Big Blue’s quarterback of the future, he feels the star running back should’ve received an extension first.

“I believe in Daniel Jones, what I’m mad at is Saquon,” Thibodeaux said. “If you look at the games and the tape, Saquon is responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays that year we won the playoff game.

“For me and the integrity of working together and hard work and we all believe the same things, I feel like Saquon should’ve gotten paid first.”

Jones struggled and battled injuries coming off his career-year, as he was limited to just six games after battling a neck injury and suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his return to the field.

When healthy, he wasn’t quite as efficient playing behind a make-shift offensive line, throwing for just two touchdowns and 909 yards while turning the ball over 10 times.

Barkley also struggled to get much going in what could be his final year with the team, as he put together 1,242 total yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns across 14 games.

The two-time Pro Bowler is set to hit free agency for the first time this offseason and it’s uncertain if he’ll be able to reach a multi-year deal or receive another tag from Big Blue.