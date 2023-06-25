Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux aced a Bill Parcells test

During the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month, legendary former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells made an appearance and addressed the team.

Parcells also had the opportunity to go one-on-one with a few players, including second-year edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

During their quick conversation, Parcells gave Thibodeaux a pop quiz. And although it caught the 22-year-old off-guard, he ended up getting a nod of approval from the Hall of Famer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s funny. I had one conversation with him and we talked about football,” Thibodeaux told Good Morning Football. “I think that what he said to me was, well he asked me a question. He said, ‘What is the worst position for a defensive end to be in?’ I was kind of confused because that’s kind of an open-ended question, but I just said, ‘Past the quarterback,’ right?

“He stood up, he gave me some dap because he said I had the right answer. But that just goes to show that over how many years he’s been coaching and now, the new day and age, football is still the same. So, it was amazing to see him. He’s still sharp as a tack.”

Of course, Parcells knows a little something about defensive ends and edge rushers, having coached the greatest of all time in Lawrence Taylor. And while KT is still a long way off from that level of play, it’s encouraging for the Giants to see him blossom as an intelligent football mind.

Related

P.J. Fleck expects Giants' John Michael Schmitz to impose his will on NFL Andrew Thomas named a non-QB the Giants couldn't afford to lose Giants' Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams named NFL's best D-line duo

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire