Giants' Kadarius Toney won't be coaxed into on-field trash talk: 'I'm a silent assassin'

Kadarius Toney red hood at practice podium

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney stepped up in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys with both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out, racking up 189 yards on 10 catches in the 44-20 loss.

Toney lost his cool towards the end of the blowout loss, and was ejected for punching safety Damontae Kazee. Despite the rookie mistake, Toney proved that he can be a reliable target for Daniel Jones and deserves as many touches as possible.

He'll have to keep his composure on the field in Week 6 against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense that's led by outspoken CB Jalen Ramsey. Toney was asked at practice on Friday if he's ready mentally to face off against a trash-talker like Ramsey.

"My mindset is always positive," Toney said. "If that’s what he wants to do, then that’s just what he’s going to do. If he’s going to try – I mean, you can always attempt, but you can’t always get the result that you want out of it. Like I said, it was a learning process last week, so you shouldn’t expect anything like that from me."

Toney went on to say he doesn't get distracted by an opponent who's talking trash, and will let his play speak for itself.

"No, I'm a silent assassin," Toney said. "I don't talk to nobody on the field."

Both Shepard and Slayton are expected to return to the field and play on Sunday, although WR Kenny Golladay will likely miss the contest. Jones will have many more options to throw to against the Rams, but that doesn't change the way Toney approaches the game.

"At the end of the day, I’m just playing my role," Toney said. "At the end of the day, I’m not this or that. I was able to go out there and showcase what I can do, but at the end of the day I’m still the rookie. There’s still a lot that I have to learn, a lot of stuff that I have to overcome."