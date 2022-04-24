Giants' Kadarius Toney responds to trade rumors with Instagram posts

Kadarius Toney in helmet and white jersey close shot

A first-round pick by the Giants just last year, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has now been at the center of trade talks this weekend after Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported on Friday that the team was looking to trade the 23-year-old.

But Toney is advising people not to believe everything they see on the internet, posting to his Instagram story a black background with text that read “if you believe everything on the internet you gullable [sic].”

The news that New York was shopping the rookie came as a bit of a shock initially, considering Toney was not only the 20th overall pick, but has also just played in 10 games for the G-Men in his short career.



However, with new GM Joe Schoen taking over for Dave Gettleman, who drafted Toney, and head coach Brian Daboll replacing Joe Judge, the Giants have a much different team at the top than they did last season.

And while introducing themselves to New York this offseason, Schoen and Daboll have both made it clear that they value a team-first attitude and that a culture shift in the organization is coming.

Which is why the report that Toney could be on his way out with the team makes sense if you take into account that the University of Florida product had his fair share of problems on and off the field.

Whether it was injuries, COVID, frustration over his role, feuds with the media or punching an opposing player, Toney’s name found the limelight more often than not last season and not in the good way.

Most recently, Toney has skipped out on the Giants’ voluntary workouts — the most notable absentee and only one of five.

In another Instagram post shared to his story on Friday, Toney wrote, “you gone hurt yo own damn feelings tryna hurt mine, idgaf about nothing.”

In 10 career games (four starts), Toney has 420 yards on 39 receptions and zero touchdowns.