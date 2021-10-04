Giants' Kadarius Toney needs to be fed passes following win over Saints

Kadarius Toney runs with ball in blue jersey close-up

The Giants said that Kadarius Toney would be more involved this week with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both out with hamstring injuries.

And Toney proved once again during the Giants' first win of the season over the New Orleans Saints that he needs the ball in his hands.

Toney's play-making abilities were on full display Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, a city that feels close to home for him after growing up in Alabama. And with tons of family and friends watching from the seats, the Florida product showed off his signature shiftiness and made some crucial plays that led to the Giants' offensive success.

"Yeah, it felt good to go out there and execute what the coaches game planned," Toney told reporters after the game.

"We work every day throughout the week to prepare for what the defense is going to give us and take advantage of it. That was a product of what they were given."

It's been a slow play for Toney early on in his rookie campaign, having only 14 total yards on four catches through his first three games. But the Giants consistently spoke about the talent and potential that he had and this was his true coming-out party to the rest of the league with six catches on eight targets for 78 yards.

Just look at this play right here on a 3rd-and-18:

Toney had no business picking up a first down and the Giants probably thought that when they threw him this quick route out of the slot. They asked him to go and make a play and that's exactly what happened.

"That’s just a result of him being ready to play like he was and being used to the offense and obviously being in a situation where the ball came he way and he made plays," head coach Joe Judge said about Toney. "He’s a guy we’ve known has got talent. We know he’s a very competitive guy. He’s a guy that has the ability to make big plays. I think you’re starting to see a lot of that on the field in games."

Doesn't that elusive ability look eerily similar to some All-Pro receiver who plays in red and yellow in the midwest? Scouts did say during the draft process that Toney compares to Tyreek Hill a bit.

On the very next play after that, Toney was even set to throw the ball downfield. The Saints had it covered well and he smartly held it and got back to the line of scrimmage with his legs.

But this is the type of stuff you saw on tape when he was with the Gators throughout his college career. His talent is being able to make defenders miss, using his shiftiness and quick bursts of speed to get upfield. And clearly it involves throwing the ball if need be.

And Shepard and Slayton were right there to cheer him on while he was taking ankles left and right on the Superdome turf.



"Those guys are always in my corner whether they’re playing or not playing," Toney explained. "Just motivating me to go out there and do what I do best. Shep is always turnt up when I make a play or do something crazy, like he’s right there on the side. He’d be the first one to celebrate with me and stuff like that.

"And Slay always on me. We jaw and talk stuff back and forth from college, but it was a great experience. I ain’t gonna cap."

While it wasn't a perfect game for Toney -- he had one drop on a perfect slant from Daniel Jones that would likely have seen a huge gain with his speed if he caught it -- this is what fans expected when the Giants described the receiver and they saw the college tape.

So, even when Shepard and Slayton due to eventually return, Jason Garrett cannot deter play-calling from No. 89. He's too dynamic to not have plays drawn up for him to break something out.

It's easier said than done, of course, especially after Kenny Golladay also saw a 100-plus yard performance in what was his best game as a Giant, too.

But if Sunday was any indication of what Toney could do for this offense, he's just getting started.

Keep feeding his hands and more highlight-reel plays are sure to follow.