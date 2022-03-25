Giants’ Kadarius Toney named a potential 2022 breakout player

The New York Giants are a team in transition but the 2022 season will still have some highs to go with the lows. Some of those highs will be in the form of breakout players.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, in his recent article listing each team’s breakout player, believes that second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney will fulfill the promise he showed as a rookie last year.

New general manager Joe Schoen mentioned Toney as the only untouchable player on his roster this offseason, indicating the new coaching staff has plans for the speedy former first rounder out of Florida.

The New York Giants offense figures to be much better in 2022, and Kadarius Toney could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. The Giants are replacing coordinator Jason Garrett as the primary play-caller with new head coach Brian Daboll, who helped craft a Bills offense that finished in the top 10 in passing in both 2020 and 2021. The hope is that Daboll will be able to help Daniel Jones improve in the way that Buffalo QB Josh Allen has. That could unlock Toney’s massive potential. He struggled to carve out a role as a rookie because of a litany of injuries and a couple of trips to the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, he showcased what he can do with the ball in his hands with a 10-catch, 189-yard performance against Dallas. He missed seven games last season and had inconsistent usage when he was on the field. With a new offensive staff in place, the hope that Toney can become an elite offensive weapon is renewed.

That last paragraph is the caveat emptor here. Toney was shelved by a slew of different injuries and ailments (including COVID) which kept him off the field last season.

That has to change for Toney to become a factor and a steady contributor that Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka can rely on.

