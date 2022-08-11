Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams out vs. Patriots

The New York Giants will take on the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday night, but will do so shorthanded.

Among those sitting out for the Giants are wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Giants DE Leonard Williams won't play tonight in preseason opener vs. Patriots, per source. Williams was banged up earlier this week and stayed inside Tuesday for treatment. He's among the group of players that did not make the trip to Foxboro. Kadarius Toney also will not play — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 11, 2022

Both Toney and Williams appeared to get dinged up earlier in the week. The Big Cat missed Tuesday’s practice entirely, while Toney left early and was later seen having his leg worked on by a trainer.

Williams had dominated camp until that point and was grinding hard each day. Toney, meanwhile, has participated in the majority of practices but head coach Brian Daboll worked in load management days following the receiver’s offseason knee surgery.

The Patriots are not expected to play any of their starters.

Giants starters are slated to play at least a series but potentially up to a full quarter or even into the second quarter.

