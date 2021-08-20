Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay among those out vs. Browns

New York Giants wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (situations), running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) did not practice against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

“[Golladay and Toney] are going to focus more on the rehab with the trainers,” head coach Joe Judge told reporters. “We’re going to keep ramping up those guys as the week goes. They’re both on different levels in terms of their individual bodies, but while we’re here we’ll use the facilities that the Browns are allowing us to use.

“Our trainers will be here with them, Saquon as well will be in that boat. He won’t do anything competitive against the Browns, so we’re just going to focus on these guys getting in better shape, focus on getting healthy and getting back on the field and 100 percent.”

The Giants officially announced that all four will also sit out for the Week 2 preseason game against the Browns on Sunday. That leaves a window of just two weeks for them to return to practice and potentially get into a live game situation before the regular-season arrives.

While Barkley appears to be headed in the right direction, the same can not be said for the other three. Golladay has rarely been seen since suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, while Toney continues to deal with issue after issue, and Rudolph has made no on-field progress whatsoever.

The Giants open the regular season on Sunday, September 12 against the Denver Broncos.