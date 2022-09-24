Giants’ Kadarius Toney doubtful, 4 out vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants will likely get edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari back on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, but they’ll be without a few others.

As anticipated, cornerback Aaron Robinson will not play after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. He is expected to be joined by wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who missed the team’s previous two practices with a lingering hamstring injury.

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will also miss his second consecutive game.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Cowboys can be found below:

Giants Injury Report

Out: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), Justin Layne (concussion)

Doubtful: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee)

Questionable: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

Cowboys Injury Report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

