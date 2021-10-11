Giants' Kadarius Toney apologizes for throwing punch against Cowboys

Kadarius Toney runs with ball vs. Cowboys

Giants rookie Kadarius Toney apologized for throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee that got him ejected from his breakout game on Sunday.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported that Toney isn't likely to get suspended for his actions, but will rather face a hefty fine for what happened. The fine could be up to $36,148.

However, head coach Joe Judge was clearly livid about what happened, making sure to pull Toney over and pointing to the locker room before he headed off.

"Look, there's a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing things that we're not going to condone as a team that put us behind," Judge said after the game. "That's not going to be accepted, that's not going to be condoned. That's as far as I'm going to go right now with that. Obviously, it resulted in him leaving the game, and I'm just going to leave it at that right there."

Toney was in the midst of a fantastic game. With all the Giants' top offensive weapons hurt -- Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay were all ruled out due to injuries in the first half -- Toney went off for 189 yards on 10 catches.